Video shows suspects pointing guns at victim during daytime armed robbery

Surveillance video taken at a convenience store showed two armed suspects entering a business and forcing a victim to the ground.
Around 11 a.m. Oct. 10, two suspects walked into G.T. Food Mart, 6624 Shakespeare Road, and presented handguns, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The suspects then demanded money from the register, the release stated.
The surveillance video showed the two suspects pointing their guns at a victim and pushing him to the ground.
The video shows the suspects covered their faces with hoodies and sunglasses. They also appeared to be wearing gloves.
The suspects stole cash from the business then fled the scene, according to the release.
Anyone with information about the suspects can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.sccrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). People who leave tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.
