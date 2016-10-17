Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence rescheduled due to Hurricane Matthew

The 10th annual Mayor’s Walk Against Domestic Violence has a new date set after it was delayed due to Hurricane Matthew.
The walk, hosted by Mayor Steve Benjamin, Councilwoman Tameika Isaac Devine and city staff, is set for Oct. 29, according to a news release.
It will be held at Spirit Communications at 1640 Freed Drive in Columbia. The event will kick off with exhibits at 8 a.m., a Purple Rally at 9 a.m. and the walk itself at 10 a.m.
The event is free to the public, and folks can register online here.
