Sumter man charged with attempted murder after attacking women with box cutter

A Sumter man was charged with attempted murder after being arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office Saturday.
Hazel Budden Jr., 31, was charged with two counts of attempted murder after allegedly assaulting two women with a box cutter, Public Information Officer Ken Bell said.
About 9:15 a.m. Saturday, deputies and EMS responded to a report of physical altercation at a residence in the 200 block of Murphy Street in Sumter, according to Bell, who said the women had lacerations.
One of the women said she had been dating Budden, but they didn’t live together, and said she arrived home when Budden began hitting and fighting her and pulled out a box cutter and cut her, Bell said.
The other woman, reported to be the sister of the first woman, said she tried to help her sister, and was reportedly attacked by Budden, according to Bell, adding one woman didn’t require medical treatment, but the other was taken to an area hospital.
Budden was arrested near the scene and the weapon he reportedly used was recovered, Bell said.
