Columbia PD investigating shooting off Millwood Avenue

Columbia police are investigating a shooting off Millwood Avenue.
A male victim was shot in the leg at the intersection of Bratton Street and King Street, the police department tweeted this evening.
Shooting investigation: Male victim was injured in the leg at King & Bratton Streets. Beginning of investigation. Call crimestoppers w/info— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 18, 2016
The condition of the victim was not indicated.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
