October 18, 2016 7:26 PM

Columbia PD investigating shooting off Millwood Avenue

Columbia police are investigating a shooting off Millwood Avenue.

A male victim was shot in the leg at the intersection of Bratton Street and King Street, the police department tweeted this evening.

The condition of the victim was not indicated.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.

