Richland County deputies to star on Spike TV’s ‘COPS’

Have you ever wanted to know what it’s like for law enforcement officers working in the Midlands.
Spike TV’s “COPS” is giving viewers a chance this weekend.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Department announced their deputies will be featured on a new episode 8 p.m. Saturday.
“COPS,” produced by Langley Productions and broadcast on Spike TV, is an unscripted reality show that follows around real law enforcement officers and documents their interactions with the public.
Sheriff Leon Lott said the show gives the community a realistic view of policing, according to the news release.
“COPS allows you inside to see what takes place and the decisions that deputies have to make, and at times in a split second,” Lott stated in the release.
