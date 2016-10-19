Suspect touched victim then stabbed two men attempting to help her, police said

A man police believe stabbed two people near The Hub and Sheraton hotel in downtown Columbia is in custody, according to officials.
Officers arrested Corneilous Williams, 30, and charged him with two counts of attempted murder, two counts of second degree assault and possession of a weapon during a violent crime, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
Witnesses told police Williams inappropriately touched a female while she was walking with a male friend, the release stated.
When confronted by the male victim, Williams allegedly pulled out a knife and stabbed him in the arms, according to the release.
The female victim then ran for help and found a security guard. The security guard was stabbed in the side when he attempted to subdue Williams, the release stated.
The guard was still able to chase the suspect and detain him until police arrived shortly after.
Both victims were transported to a local hospital, where they continue to receive treatment as of Wednesday afternoon.
Williams was booked into the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center. His bond was set at $750,000.
