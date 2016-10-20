Crime & Courts

October 20, 2016 8:18 AM

Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run Thursday morning

By Glen Luke Flanagan

COLUMBIA, SC

Columbia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning.

The crash happened at the intersection of Farrow Road and Broadland Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators have located a possible suspect vehicle and have detained two people for questioning.

This post will be updated as more information becomes available.

