Pedestrian killed in Columbia hit-and-run Thursday morning

Columbia police are investigating a fatal hit-and-run involving a pedestrian Thursday morning.
The crash happened at the intersection of Farrow Road and Broadland Avenue shortly after 5 a.m., according to the Columbia Police Department. Investigators have located a possible suspect vehicle and have detained two people for questioning.
North Region & Traffic Safety Officers are investigating. Richland Co. Coroner's Office assisting. Updates when available.— Cola Police Dept. SC (@ColumbiaPDSC) October 20, 2016
This post will be updated as more information becomes available.
