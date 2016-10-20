Woman wanted in alleged theft of clothing with 3 children in tow

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is requesting the public’s help in finding a woman who is accused of several crimes relating to the theft of clothing at a department store.
Brittany Napper, 29, is facing charges of strong-armed robbery, unlawful conduct toward a child, and two counts of assault and battery, according to a written release by Lott.
Lott said Napper stole three shirts worth about $175 from the Belk at 670 Promenade Place at the Village at Sandhill with three children in tow. She also allegedly hit two of the store’s employees and struck several vehicles while fleeing. The employees were not injured, Lott said.
Anyone with information of Napper’s whereabouts is asked to call Midlands Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.
