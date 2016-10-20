Some sex offenders will have Halloween curfew, officials said

South Carolina officials will once again impose a curfew for certain sex offenders during trick-or-treating hours on Halloween.
The S.C. Department of Probation, Parole and Pardon Services set rules for sex offenders on probation, parole and other forms of community supervisions under its jurisdiction to be at home from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Oct. 31, according to a news release from the department.
South Carolina residents can search for sex offenders living nearby at SLED’s website.
Officials will enforce the curfew through surveillance in every county, with some requiring offenders to go to a central location.
The curfew only applies to those under supervision for a sex offense but not for registered sex offenders who are no longer on probation or parole.
Sex offenders have also been notified that no lights will be on outside of their houses, and they cannot distribute candy or participate in Halloween parties or carnivals.
“They must stay in their homes and can’t go into the street,” the release stated.
Lat year, SCDPPPS deployed 173 personnel on Halloween and made 459 sex offender residence checks across the state, according to the release. The department stated it also made 249 landline phone checks.
Two were arrested for violations of the directives.
