Club shooting suspects captured on video fleeing scene

Surveillance video captures images of two attempted murder suspects running away from the scene of a shooting at a night club parking lot, according to officials.
Two suspects reportedly approached a victim in the parking lot of Club Bliss, 8605 Two Notch Road, and fired several shots, striking the victim in the upper body, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
The Sheriff stated that the suspects were captured on video surveillance, which shows the suspects running toward a white 4-door vehicle and then driving away.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.sccrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). People who leave tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.
Club Bliss has had at least two other shootings reported there this month, including one in March and another in May.
