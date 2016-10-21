Crime & Courts

October 21, 2016 12:25 PM

Club shooting suspects captured on video fleeing scene

Posted by Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Surveillance video captures images of two attempted murder suspects running away from the scene of a shooting at a night club parking lot, according to officials.

Two suspects reportedly approached a victim in the parking lot of Club Bliss, 8605 Two Notch Road, and fired several shots, striking the victim in the upper body, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.

The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The Sheriff stated that the suspects were captured on video surveillance, which shows the suspects running toward a white 4-door vehicle and then driving away.

Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.sccrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). People who leave tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.

Club Bliss has had at least two other shootings reported there this month, including one in March and another in May.

Related content

Crime & Courts

Comments

Videos

Gun-rights advocates dominate hearing

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos