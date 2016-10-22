Crack cocaine, high-speed chase and fiery crash in Richland County Saturday morning

A high-speed car chase ended in a fiery crash and a man being charged with possession of crack cocaine in Richland County early Saturday morning.
Stanley Jackson, 40, was driving a 2008 Nissan on Garners Ferry Road around 1 a.m. when he failed to stop for deputies and instead took off at a high speed, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s department.
Deputies chased the car to the intersection of Cross Hill Drive and Devine Street, near Whole Foods, where the suspect’s car crashed and caught fire from a gas leak, deputies say. The fire spread to a deputy’s vehicle, too, but did not cause major damage to it.
Jackson was taken to a local hospital for observation, deputies say.
He is charged with possession of crack cocaine, reckless driving, failure to stop for blue lights and for being a habitual traffic offender.
Jackson has had at least two dozen traffic charges and multiple drug charges, including distribution of cocaine, brought against him in Richland County since 1992, according to court records.
Comments