60-year-old man dead after weekend apartment shooting

Officials identified the victim of a weekend shooting that left a 60-year-old man dead.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Sylvester R. Riley, 60.
Richland County deputies previously reported the victim was found deceased around 8:30 p.m. Saturday by an acquaintance at his apartment on the 7100 block of Tama Road.
An autopsy indicated Riley died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.
Watts said the shooting incident happened late Friday or early Saturday morning.
The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.
