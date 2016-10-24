Crime & Courts

October 24, 2016 1:06 PM

60-year-old man dead after weekend apartment shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Officials identified the victim of a weekend shooting that left a 60-year-old man dead.

Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the victim as Sylvester R. Riley, 60.

Richland County deputies previously reported the victim was found deceased around 8:30 p.m. Saturday by an acquaintance at his apartment on the 7100 block of Tama Road.

An autopsy indicated Riley died from a gunshot wound to the upper body.

Watts said the shooting incident happened late Friday or early Saturday morning.

The sheriff's department is investigating the incident.

