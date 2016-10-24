Sumter man arrested for sexually assaulting minor, relative

A Sumter man was arrested by the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office for reportedly sexually assaulting a female minor.
Harry Lee Davis, 67, is charged with one count of Incest and four counts of Criminal Sexual Conduct with a Minor, 2nd degree, said public information officer Ken Bell.
Davis sexually assaulted the minor several times between Jan. 2014 and Oct. 2016 at a residence located in the 500 block of National Street, according to the warrant.
The minor, now 16, disclosed the incidents to a relative who contacted authorities, said Bell, adding Davis confessed to the crimes.
Davis has a bond hearing scheduled for 2 p.m. on Tuesday at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.
