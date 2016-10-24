Crime & Courts

Columbia police investigating shooting

The Columbia Police Department is investigating the shooting of a man Monday evening.

The man was shot near the intersection of Washington and Barnwell streets, in between Gervais and Taylor streets, according to the Columbia Police Department, adding the man was taken to an area hospital with what appeared to be a non life-threatening injury.

Investigators are on scene collecting information and possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Columbia police Department, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

