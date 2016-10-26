Shoplifter smacks Wal-Mart employee with stolen item during getaway, officials said

Deputies are searching for a suspect who reportedly stole an item from Wal-Mart then struck an employee with it as he fled the store.
A suspect walked into Wal-Mart, 10060 Two Notch Road, around 3:30 p.m. Thursday and stole a camera system valued at about $300, according to a news release from the Richland County Sheriff’s Department.
Surveillance camera footage from Wal-Mart shows the suspect leaving through the store’s garden section, where an employee behind a register followed him. The video showed another employee then attempted to stop the suspect, who was subsequently struck with the box in the neck and upper body area.
The suspect then fled the location in a four-door gray 2015 Kia Forte with the SC Tag MED391.
Anyone with information about the suspect can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, www.sccrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). People who leave tips that lead to an arrest can receive up to $1,000 in reward money.
