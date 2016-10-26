40,000 pills, plus guns and cash seized in Columbia drug bust

Columbia narcotics agents raiding a storage facility located at 1000 Whaley St. found a huge cache of pills, illegal drugs, high-powered guns and cash, police chief Skip Holbrook said Tuesday afternoon.
Matthew Ryan Garnett, 23, was charged Friday with numerous drug violations. Police, acting on a tip, had been looking for him since this spring, Holbrook said.
The University of South Carolina directory lists a Matthew R. Garnett as an active student in the College of Social Work.
When agents raided the location, they found narcotics worth an estimated $200,000 in drugs, including 100 grams of hash and tens of thousands of green and white pills. Tests at the Richland County Sheriff Department’s drug lab determined the green pills tested positive for AB-Fubinaca (or THC, the active ingredient in marijuana) while the white pills tested positive for alprozolam (also known as Xanax.)
Also found in the storage facility were $10,000 in cash, and an AR-15 rifle, two Tec-9 sub machine guns and handguns.
Garnett, who authorities had been looking for since the May tip was received, was being held Wednesday night at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.
He was charged with possession and intent to distribute hashish, possession with intent to distribute a schedule I drug (synthetic cannabinoid) and possession with intent to distribute a schedule IV drug (alprazolam.)
Police also released photos of some of what was found as well as a photo of Garnett and an unidentified individual with his face covered, both posing with the guns.
Comments