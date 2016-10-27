Batesburg-Leesville man charged after child pornography was traced back to his address

Images of child pornography traced back to a Batesburg-Leesville address resulted in the arrest Tuesday, October 25, of Donald Morris Price, 45, on multiple charges of criminal sexual conduct with young children and distributing child pornography, SC Attorney General Alan Wilson said in a news release.
Multiple electronic devices were seized during a search of Price’s home.
“Review of those items uncovered numerous pictures and videos depicting Price engaging in sex acts with a minor victim,” Wilson said.
Price is believed not only to have downloaded child pornography from the internet but also to have manufactured and distributed it too, Hayley Bledsoe of the attorney general’s office said.
Investigators “have reason to believe” that other children in the Midlands may have fallen victim to Price’s alleged activities, although exactly how they would have come into contact with him was not disclosed.
Price was being held at the Lexington County Detention Center Thursday afternoon charged with 8 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor, first degree; 1 count of sexual exploitation of a minor, second degree; 4 counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor, first degree; and, 1 count criminal sexual conduct with a minor, third degree.
If you have any information regarding a minor having an encounter with Price, you are asked to contact the Lexington County Sheriff’s office or call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
