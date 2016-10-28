Man jumps off I-126 bridge into river after crash

A man who jumped off the Interstate 126 bridge and into the Broad River on Friday has been taken to the hospital for observation.
The man jumped into the river after being involved in a single-vehicle crash, said Lt. Curtis Wilson, spokesman for the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. Investigators don’t know yet why the man jumped, but he is OK, Wilson said.
The Columbia Fire Department has reported the crash took place just before 11 a.m., on the westbound lanes of I-126. Only one westbound lane remains open as officials investigate.
Wilson said the Columbia Police Department will determine if charges will be filed against the man, because the incident took place in the city’s jurisdiction.
