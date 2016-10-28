Intoxicated suspect led deputy on chase then rammed patrol car, sheriff said

An Elgin man on probation who may have been intoxicated allegedly led a deputy on a chase then rammed into the pursuing patrol car, officials reported.
A deputy was dispatched to the Vistaview Drive area in Elgin around 2:30 a.m. Friday in reference to a suspicious vehicle that hit something and knocked a headlight out, according to a news release from the Kershaw County Sheriff’s Office.
The deputy arrived at the location and spotted a Jeep Grand Cherokee that fit the description and activated his blue lights and siren, the release stated.
The driver, who the office identified as Justin Matthew Littlejohn, reportedly sped up and ran off the road several times.
The deputy pursued the suspect down a driveway, who then turned around and rammed the front of the deputy’s patrol car and continued to flee, according to the release.
The deputy was able to drive his vehicle and found Littlejohn inside his jeep a short distance away.
The deputy, who Sheriff Jim Matthew said was not injured during the incident, ordered him out of the car and placed him under arrest. He then determined the tag on Littlejohn’s Jeep was stolen.
Investigators are working to determine if the vehicle was also stolen.
S.C. Highway Patrol is investigating the collision and will charge Littlejohn for driving under the influence.
Littlejohn, 26, of Wildwood Lane was charged with failure to stop for a blue light, assaulting a police officer while resisting arrest and receiving stolen goods.
Additional charges may be pending.
He also has previously arrests for malicious injury to property, grand larceny, DUI, receiving stolen goods, shoplifting, driving under suspension, petty larceny, criminal conspiracy, second degree burglary, possession of marijuana, failure to stop for a blue light, breach of peace, public disorderly conduct and several traffic offenses, according to the news release.
Matthews praised the deputy for his pursuit and arrest of Littlejohn.
“Littlejohn, who is well known to us, is back in jail again,” he said. “Hopefully Littlejohn’s probation for a failure to stop conviction will be revoked as a result of this situation.”
He was booked into Kershaw County Detention Center where he is awaiting a bond hearing.
Deputies informed the Office of Probation, Pardon and Parole of his arrest, the release stated.
