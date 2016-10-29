Son charged with murder after elderly woman found dead in her home

A Columbia man is behind bars, charged with killing his 88-year-old mother.
What police don’t know yet is why Darrial Hackett, 55, who shared a home with his mother, would have wanted to kill her.
Richland County Coroner Gary Watts identified the woman as Johnnie Hackett and said she was strangled.
Police were called to the 800 block of Cindy Drive near Farrow Road on Friday morning for a welfare check and found a woman’s body.
Officers found her son at the scene and detained him.
Watts performed an autopsy Saturday morning, and police charged the son with murder, Columbia police Chief Skip Holbrook said in a news release.
Investigators are continuing to determine a motive. But they think the son argued with and assaulted her before killing her.
Preliminary evidence indicates the son attempted to make the crime scene look like a burglary, Holbrook said.
Darrial Hackett is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center .
