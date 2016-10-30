Lexington County deputies arrest man who robbed store, carjacked vehicle

Lexington County Sheriff’s deputies caught up with a man accused of robbing a convenience store and stealing a car to get away in on Saturday.
Deputies responded to the call of armed robbery and car jacking at a convenience store restaurant on South Carolina Highway 6 near the Interstate 20 intersection shortly after 12:30 p.m., according to agency’s Twitter feed.
The man who allegedly robbed the store was described as 5 feet 8 inches tall, 160 to 180 pounds with brown hair, a brown goatee and long sideburns. He was also armed with a small black handgun.
The man took off in a 2006 white Buick Lacrosse with South Carolina handicap tag 64540W. At 8:15 p.m., the sheriff’s department announced the man had been arrested and that the car was recovered.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said on Twitter the man’s name and mugshot would be released later today, after a judge signs arrest warrants.
Check back for updates to this developing story.
Comments