Cayce police seek suspects in armed robbery

The Cayce Police Department is asking for the community’s help in locating two men wanted for armed robbery.
The suspects are wanted in connection with an armed robbery that occurred Saturday at 1830 Frink Street, near the Charleston Highway, according to a release from the Cayce Police Department, adding the first suspect had a small silver revolver and assaulted a person with it during the robbery.
The first suspect is described by the Cayce Police Department as a black male, wearing a grey heavy winter jacket, torn blue jeans, white tennis shoes and a white New York Yankees baseball cap with new sticker.
The second suspect is described by the Cayce Police Department as a black male wearing light blue or grey jeans, a dark blue winter jacket and a dark blue New York Yankees baseball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Cayce Department of Public Safety, or Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
