ATM, cigarettes stolen from Kershaw County business

Deputies are searching for a suspect they believe stole several items, including an ATM, from a convenience store.
Between 12:30 and 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, an unknown suspect entered VeGO convenience store, 2295 Jefferson Davis Highway, in Camden.
The suspect, who deputies described as a black male, reportedly stole several cartons of cigarettes, a stand-alone ATM and a large safe during the break-in.
Stills from the surveillance video showed him wearing a black shirt, black pants and covering his face during the incident.
Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to contact Crimestoppers at 1(888) CRIME-SC, leave tips at www.midlandscrimestoppers.com or text “TIPSC” plus the message to CRIMES (274637). Anyone who leaves tips that lead to an arrest can earn up to $1,000.
Comments