15 indicted in meth drug ring that operated from inside SC prisons

Federal officials have charged 15 people in connection with a drug ring that was operating from inside several state prisons, officials said.
Seven inmates from facilities across the state and eight others, all of whom lived in South Carolina except for one, were charged for their roles in a drug trafficking conspiracy, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
The prisoners reportedly brokered and managed delivery and distribution of methamphetamine from California to the Upstate and other places in South Carolina. The prisons involved were Lee, Broad River, McCormick, Walden, Graham, Ridgeland and Perry.
It also alleges unlawful possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking offense.
Five of the inmates used contraband cell phones behind bars, the release stated.
Jane Moon Dail
