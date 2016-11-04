Suspects wanted for taking money from tip jar

The 19th annual Silent Witness ceremony, hosted by Alan Wilson, was held Oct. 4 at the State House. October is National Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Victims shared their stories of loved ones who were killed by loved ones.
Lisa Grazioli, a Richland school resource officer, was charged with hindering officers after she arrived on the scene of a Kershaw County incident involving her son, Victor Manuel Ortiz Jr. Her son was charged by Kershaw deputies with disorderly conduct, resisting arrest, and operating a vehicle without registration and license.