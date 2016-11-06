Bond denied for SC man charged in multiple 2003 killings

0:56 Game Balls: Top South Carolina performances against Missouri Pause

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline

0:33 The Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene

1:21 South Carolina celebrates win over Missouri

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:55 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Missouri

1:41 Pumpkin Smash at Riverbanks Zoo