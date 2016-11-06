Remains of second person found on Woodruff property

Investigation units were stationed throughout Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., Friday, November 4, 2016. The crime scene is where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday.
Local residents gather on Wofford Road in Woodruff, SC, where Investigation units were stationed throughout the day, Friday, November 4, 2016. The crime scene is where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday.
Local residents gather on Wofford Road in Woodruff, SC, where Investigation units were stationed throughout the day, Friday, November 4, 2016. The crime scene is where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday.
Angie Rhodes, 46, right, is joined by her daughter Hannah Scott as they talk about Todd Kohlhepp, Friday, November 4, 2016. Investigation units were stationed throughout Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C. where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday. Rhodes said she was set up on a blind date with Kohlhepp but declined. "He was kind of spooky," she said. "Just by the grace of God I didn't go out with him."
Angie Rhodes, 46, sat outside her uncle's home on Wofford Road, as she talke about Todd Kohlhepp, Friday, November 4, 2016. Investigation units were stationed throughout Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, S.C. where Anderson woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday. Rhodes said she was set up on a blind date with Kohlhepp but declined. "He was kind of spooky," she said. "Just by the grace of God I didn't go out with him."
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger talk to the media outside Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., Friday, November 4, 2016.
People gather to listen to Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright and Coroner Rusty Clevenger give an update to the media outside Todd Kohlhepp's property on Wofford Road in Woodruff, S.C., Friday, November 4, 2016.
Officials said they are using cadaver dogs to look for bodies of other potential victims and will excavate the area where Todd Kohlhepp may be keeping the bodies of victims. His Facebook account has been active since at least August of 2015. On the page, he indicates he’s an agent with TKA Real Estate and has a link to the company’s website.
Angie Rhodes, 46, sat outside her uncle's home on Wofford Road, as she talked about Todd Kohlhepp, Friday. Investigation units were stationed throughout Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, where a woman was found alive in a shipping container on the 95-acre property Thursday. Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger said one body had been found on Friday. Rhodes said she was set up on a blind date with Kohlhepp but declined. "He was kind of spooky," she said. "Just by the grace of God I didn't go out with him."
Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright gives the latest update on the body found at Todd Kohlhepp's property in Woodruff, SC.
