Widower of Superbike Motorsports victim finds little relief

The families of the four people killed in the Superbike Motorsports shop in Chesnee 13 years ago today finally have the answers that have eluded them for so long.
“We signed four warrants on Todd Kohlhepp today with a signed confession that he did this crime,” Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright announced late Saturday. “We’re not close to being done with all the things that we have to do. We’re just not.”
Kohlhepp, 45, of Moore, was arrested Thursday and charged with kidnapping after a woman who had been missing from Anderson since September, was found chained in a metal cargo container on 96 acres Kohlhepp owns on Wofford Road.
The Nov. 6, 2003, murders were Spartanburg County’s first quadruple homicide. Authorities said the killer or killers entered the store on Parris Bridge Road and executed Scott Ponder, 30, his 52-year-old mother and part-time employee Beverly Guy, and employees Brian Lucas, 29, and Chris Sherbert, 26.
Terry Guy, the widower of Beverly Guy and stepfather of Scott Ponder, was unsettled after hearing from Sheriff’s Office investigators about Kohlhepp’s confession.
He said he spoke to a sergeant two hours before Wright announced the development to the media.
He said there’s no doubt about whether Kohlhepp is the man responsible.
“This guy knows everything. He gave every detail and he’s even confessed to other murders,” Guy said. “There’s some things that have really got to me.”
He said he doesn’t feel much relief, despite the 13-year-old cold case being solved.
“Sometimes, when you find out why, it doesn’t really make you relieved,” he said.
Various investigators have handled the case over the years, but little changed before Saturday.
A sketch was released of a person of interest in 2012, but it did not lead to an arrest. The TV show “America’s Most Wanted” aired a segment on the Superbike murders in 2013.
Wright told the Herald-Journal last year that his office has worked consistently on the case.
“I don’t call it a cold case, I call it an old case because we’re still working on it,” Wright said at the time.
Comments