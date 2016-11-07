Charles David Carver ‘a hero’ to his family

1:30 Missing S.C. Woman: Lost & Found Timeline Pause

1:26 Thousands attend funeral Mass for Pat Conroy in Beaufort

1:22 Cassandra King announces future Pat Conroy literary center during memorial service

1:48 Man accused of chaining woman has Facebook posts about missing people, moving large amounts of gravel

9:14 Sheriff and coroner share update on Todd Kohlhepp case

0:57 Woodruff woman said she almost dated suspect who allegedly chained woman to storage container

4:12 'Not bad for the first game out': Frank Martin recaps exhibition win

0:33 The Pure Ultra Club night club shooting crime scene

0:36 Reenactors relive the Revolutionary War in Camden