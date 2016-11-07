Charles David Carver ‘a hero’ to his family

The family of Charles David Carver considers him a hero.
They believe the discovery of Carver’s body on Woodruff land owned by real estate agent Todd Kohlhepp helped break open a separate, 13-year-old mystery in the Upstate. Late Saturday night, Spartanburg County Sheriff Chuck Wright confirmed that Kohlhepp had confessed to the 2003 quadruple homicide at Superbike Motorsports in Chesnee.
Nathan Shiflet, Carver’s stepbrother, said that even as his family struggles with their grief, they are thankful this case helped investigators solve another.
“My emotions are running so many different ways,” Shiflet said. “David was just the best person you could ever meet. He always had that smile. He is a hero taken from us the wrong way, but David brought closure to other families.”
Before Carver and his girlfriend, an Anderson woman, disappeared in late August, the details of his life were not under a spotlight.
Neighbors at Anderson Crossing Apartments say he had a bitter breakup with his estranged wife, Nicole Ellen Carver. He met the Anderson woman at a warehouse where her mother worked, his family said, and the two were happy.
At the time of his disappearance, Charles David Carver and his girlfriend were sharing his Anderson apartment. He worked at First Quality Enterprises, a tissue-making plant on Masters Boulevard. He dreamed of traveling around the world someday.
Carver was a big fan of LSU, which sometimes brought out a friendly rivalry with his stepbrother. Shiflet roots for the University of Alabama.
“We just loved the game of football and the teams we loved played each other, so we could bicker back and forth,” Shiflet said.
When LSU and the Crimson Tide matched up over the weekend, Shiflet’s team won. But he found himself rooting for Carver’s Tigers.
Carver’s younger sister, Katie Carver, described her brother in a Facebook post Sunday.
“He made you laugh when you felt like crying,” she wrote. “He always had a smile and a kind word to say. The last two months without speaking to him have been the hardest two months of my life.”
Shiflet said his family is seeking privacy as they deal with Carver’s death and as they learn more about Kohlhepp.
“We will always love David,” Shiflet said. “We need a little time to process this tragedy this psycho monster brought to our family.”
