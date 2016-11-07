76-year-old man reported he was robbed, shot by masked men

Deputies are investigating an incident where a man reported he was robbed and shot by masked men outside of his home Sunday morning, an official said.
Richland County deputies responded to the 1600 block of Edgemore Road in the Woodfield area around 6 a.m. Sunday, according to Richland County Sheriff’s Department’s Sgt. Brittany Jackamonis.
Jackamonis said a 76-year-old man reported he was taking trash out to the road when he was approached by two unknown, masked black males.
The suspects reportedly stole the victim’s wallet then shot him one time in the upper body.
The victim was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospitral for non-life threatening injuries, Jackamonis said.
Anyone with information about the suspect can call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC, text CRIMES (274637) and mark the beginning of the message with “TIPSC” followed by the tip information, or log onto www.midlandscrimestoppers.com and click on the red “Submit a tip” tab.
