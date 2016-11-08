Crime & Courts

November 8, 2016 12:41 PM

Suspect sought in armed robberies of two Columbia businesses

From Staff Reports

The Richland County Sheriff’s Department is looking for the suspect in two weekend armed robberies at Columbia businesses.

Sunday, the suspect showed a handgun and demanded money, first at a Dollar General, 6322 Monticello Road, around 8:30 p.m. then about 15 minutes later at a Circle K, 2220 Broad River Road, Sheriff Leon Lott said in a news release. The suspect fled both businesses with an undisclosed amount of money.

The suspect, captured on surveillance video, was as a black man wearing blue pants, a gray hoody, sunglasses, and a black hat, Lott said. The suspect fled in a black pickup truck.

Anyone with information should call CrimeStoppers, (888) CRIME-SC.

