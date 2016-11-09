Crime & Courts

November 9, 2016 10:52 AM

Sheriff seeks help in theft of Coca-Cola plant’s truck tires and rims

By Cynthia Roldán

croldan@thestate.com

RICHLAND COUNTY, SC

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott is seeking the public’s help in identifying a person who stole more than $10,000 worth of truck tires and rims from a Coca-Cola bottling plant.

An image the sheriff shared in a written statement depicts a person walking towards a parked white pickup truck with an extended cab in dark clothing at 1000 Northpoint Boulevard in Blythewood. The person is accused of breaking into the property “by an unknown means” and stealing truck tires and rims valued at $14,000.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC.

