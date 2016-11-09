Sheriff seeks help in theft of Coca-Cola plant’s truck tires and rims

2:03 John Podesta addresses Clinton supporters early Wednesday morning Pause

3:00 Trump vows to be a president for all Americans

2:04 Game preview: Storylines aplenty as Gamecocks face Florida

0:56 Trump supporters celebrate in Columbia

4:00 Will Muschamp prepares for return to Florida to face former team

1:45 Swansea area residents decide to whether or not to improve school with referendum

0:40 Jake Bentley 'handles the moment very well'

2:21 Game preview: Missouri a trap game for the Gamecocks?

2:06 Team of Week: Brookland-Cayce in midst breakout season