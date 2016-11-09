Crime & Courts

November 9, 2016 11:45 AM

Former police officer charged with coercing women into sex while on duty, SLED reported

By Jane Moon Dail

jdail@thestate.com

SUMTER COUNTY, SC

A former police officer is potentially facing prison time after women alleged he used his position of power to coerce them into have sexual relations, officials said.

S.C. Law Enforcement Division investigated allegations that William McKinley Littlejohn was using his position as a Sumter police officer to coerce and intimidate women into have sexual relations while he was on duty between January and December 2015, according to a news release from SLED.

The investigation came at the request of Sumter Police Department, the release stated.

Littlejohn, 35, was arrested and charged with three count of misconduct in office,

If convicted, he could face up to 10 years in prison for each count, the release stated

Littlejohn was booked into the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center.

