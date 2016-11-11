Roof’s mental status uncertain; his attorneys seek delay to Charleston death penalty trial

The current mental status of accused Charleston church killer Dylann Roof has emerged as a key issue and may delay the start of his upcoming death penalty trial.
Legal papers on the U.S. District Court internet site made public Friday make it clear that defense and prosecution lawyers are wrangling over the issue of Roof’s mental competency.
Defense lawyers seek to delay the start of trial and jury selection, now scheduled for Nov. 21, and close the upcoming hearing about Roof’s mental status that U.S. Judge Richard Gergel has set for Wednesday.
But prosecution lawyers argue in a strongly-worded brief that, for numerous reasons, the Wednesday hearing about Roof’s competency should be open to the public and victims.
“The victims should not be held in the dark about the competency hearing,” the government argued. “The victims in this case have a right to know what is occurring in this case.”
“While the defendant does have a right to a fair trial, so too do the victims have a right to a fair trial, one that affords them access to the information and proceedings that address their experience and loss as well as the person who caused it,” the government argued.
Roof’s mental status is currently being evaluated in a confidential setting. Judge Gergel is expected to get a report on Roof’s competence soon.
At the upcoming Wednesday hearing, Gergel is expected to weigh evidence on Roof’s mental state, and whether Roof is competent to stand trial for crimes related to the 2015 mass killings of nine African-Americans at the historic downtown Charleston church, Mother Emanuel.
Roof, 22, is an avowed white supremacist from the Columbia area. His lawyers have said in open court he will plead guilty and be sentenced to life without parole in prison if prosecutors drop their demand for the death penalty.
In the legal papers made public Friday, defense lawyers indicate they want to delay jury selection now for perhaps an indefinite time, as the matters concerning Roof’s competency are legally complex and will likely take a long time to deal with in a manner that will protect Roof’s rights.
“With a holiday coming up, we wish to avoid having to make any more last-minute requests for time to resolve the numerous issues of constitutional dimension that seem to be arising now virtually on a daily basis,” wrote Roof’s defense team, headed by noted anti-death penalty lawyer David Bruck.
“We suggest that the Court adopt a new schedule that avoids resuming jury selection on Nov. 21-22,” Bruck and his team wrote.
Gergel announced earlier this week he wanted to start jury selection on Nov. 21, the Monday the week of Thanksgiving.
Gergel had originally planned to start jury selection last Monday, but to everyone’s surprise, Roof’s lawyers asked for and got a closed court hearing at which last-minute mental competency issues concerning Roof arose.
Under the law, a defendant must have the mental ability to understand the court proceedings and assist his lawyers.
(This story will be updated.)
