Argument turned physical, led to fatal brain injury of Midlands man, officials said

NEWBERRY COUNTY, SC A suspected altercation between two acquaintances allegedly left one with a fatal brain injury that led to his death, officials said.
EMS responded to a home on Williams Wood Drive around 7:30 p.m. Saturday and found William Bart Hazen of Prosperity unconscious on the ground, according to a news release from the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office.
Hazen, 40 of Brown Street, was transported to Palmetto Health Richland hospital where he died Monday from his injuries, the release stated.
Officials said law enforcement was not contacted and did not originally respond to the scene.
Newberry County Coroner Craig Newton was contacted by the hospital to get an order for the donation of the victim’s organs when he recognized the injuries Hazen had were inconsistent with a fall, the release stated.
Newton then reportedly contact the sheriff’s office to launch a joint investigation.
“Although the incident occurred within the Town of Prosperity, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office was called upon to conduct the investigation because of the training and expertise in handling such cases and no Prosperity officer was available,” the release stated.
The investigation revealed Hazen and Allen Benjamin Osheilds were at a mutual friend’s home and had been drinking that day, according to the release.
The two then began to argue, which reportedly turned physical.
Deputies allege Osheilds struck Hazen in the face, who then fell backwards onto a concrete pad that caused a skull fracture and bleeding in the brain. Officials believe that caused his death.
Oshields, 42, of Bethel Church Road in Prosperity was charged with voluntary manslaughter.
He surrendered himself at the sheriff’s office Wednesday morning.
Osheilds was booked into Newberry County Detention Center and was released on a $30,000 bond Wednesday afternoon.
