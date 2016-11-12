Murder-suicide suspected in deaths of husband, wife

A woman was shot to death in a Richland County home, and her husband is also dead, with a murder-suicide suspected, according to Richland County sheriff’s deputies.
Richland County sheriff's deputies arrived to do a welfare check, at the request of the Orangeburg County sheriff's department, at a home in the 200 block of Morningside Drive, near St. Andrews Park and Pine Grove Elementary School off Broad River Road, around 6:15 a.m. Saturday.
A 46-year-old woman was found dead with gunshot wounds in her upper body, deputies say.
Her husband is also dead, according to the Orangeburg County sheriff's department.
The deaths are being investigated as a possible murder-suicide, according to the Richland County sheriff's department.
Comments