SC man with child porn charges may be ‘armed and dangerous’

A South Carolina man wanted on more than a dozen child sexual exploitation charges may be armed and dangerous, officials said.
The S.C. Attorney General’s Office and Crimestoppers is searching for Anthony Ray “Hammer” Nielson, according to a news release from Crimestoppers.
Charges against Nielson include 10 counts of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor and four counts of second degree sexual exploitation of a minor. Officials said the charges stem from child pornography.
Nielson’s last known address is in Sumter, though he also has ties to Bishopville, southeast Georgia and Pennsylvania.
Officials said he’s an avid motorcycle rider and is considered armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information about the suspect’s whereabouts can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC or text “TIPSC” plus your message to CRIMES (274637). Those who leave tips that lead to an arrest could receive up to $1,000 in rewards.
