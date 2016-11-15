Columbia drug bust yields 31 arrests

A two-year local and federal investigation has ended with the arrest of more than 30 men and women for a variety of charges mostly related to drugs.
The Columbia Police Department announced Tuesday 31 suspects were arrested through the culmination of “Operation Green Light,” a joint effort by the police department with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, the U.S. Attorney’s Office and the 5th Judicial Circuit Solicitor’s Office.
The arrests were the result of a proactive investigation by law enforcement, after community members expressed concerns involving illegal drug activity, said Jennifer Timmons, spokeswoman for the police department. More arrests are possible, she said.
Those arrested are facing several charges that range from possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine to possession of a firearm by felons. Investigators focused on South Columbia’s Martin Luther King Park and Greene Street areas, Timmons said.
“This investigation demonstrates the importance of tips provided by our citizens and the excellent investigation results that can be achieved when Midlands law enforcement agencies join forces,” said Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook in a statement.
“No doubt, Columbia is safer as a result of this drug distribution network being identified and disrupted, and guns being removed from our city streets,” Holbrook said.
