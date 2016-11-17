Man admits to collecting child porn for 30 years

A 65-year-old man collected child pornography for 30 years before being caught in an international investigation, according to the U.S. Attorney’s office.
Richard J. Probst, who once lived in Columbia, pleaded guilty to receiving child pornography that had crossed international borders through the internet.
German Federal Police discovered a peer-to-peer network, which means computers are directly connected without going through a separate server, for trading child porn internationally. Probst was a part of that network, they said.
Evidence presented at Probst’s plea hearing showed he had been collecting child porn since 1986.
Probst has most recently been living in DeSoto, Texas, according to assistant U.S. Attorney William Day. But he was living in Columbia at the time investigators discovered the porn on his home computer, Day said.
Probst faces punishment of up to 20 years in prison with lifetime probation and/or a fine of $250,000.
Comments