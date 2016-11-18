$2.8 million in fake invoices billed to Columbia medical practice, officials said

Three people connected to a scheme to send $3 million in fake invoices to a Columbia orthopedic practice have pleaded guilty to conspiracy charges, officials said.
Timothy Weldon Arthur, 39, of Columbia and Danielle Nicole Burroughs, 35, of Duncan pleaded guilty to conspiracy in federal court Wednesday, according to a news release from acting U.S. Attorney Beth Drake.
U.S. District Judge Mary Geiger Lewis accepted the guilty pleas and will sentence the two at a later date, the release stated.
Gary Lee Joiner, 56, of Columbia pleaded guilty to the same offense on Sept. 29, the release stated.
Joiner was the director of orthopedic services for Moore Orthopedic Clinic between 2006 and 2015.
Prosecutors said when the practice merged with Providence Hospital in 2010, Joiner established a fake durable medical equipment company called Creative Casting Concepts.
He then submitted $2.8 million worth of false invoices to Moore Orthopedic and Providence Hospital for orthopedic boots from CCC between 2011 and 2015, the release stated.
Joiner then reportedly recruited Burroughs to put her name on the CCC order to keep Moore Orthopedic from learning about Joiner’s connection to the fake company.
Burroughs managed a bank account and post office box, receiving about $191,000 in compensation over five years, according to the release.
When Joiner retired, Arthur took over his position and agreed to continue to submit fake invoice, the release stated.
Prosecutors said he received about $24,000 in compensation before the scheme was discovered in June 2015.
The maximum penalty for conspiracy is 20 years in prison and a fine of $250,000.
The Federal Bureau of Investigation investigated this case.
