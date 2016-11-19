Man charged with attempted murder in Friday night shooting in Richland County

A man is charged with attempted murder after another man was shot multiple times Friday night in Richland County.
Sheriff’s deputies arrested Quincy Johnson, 41, in connection with the shooting in the 2300 block of Apple Valley Road, near Columbia High School.
The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial hospital, where he was in serious but stable condition Saturday morning, according to deputies.
Johnson is charged with attempted murder and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. He was being held at Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center on Saturday morning.
