Man severely beaten, Richland deputies seeking information about the crime

A man has potentially life-threatening injuries after he was beaten early Saturday morning in Richland County.
Sheriff’s deputies are seeking information about the crime that left the severely beaten victim in the 200 block of Saluda River Road, off Broad River Road and Greystone Boulevard near the Copperfield apartments, around 3 a.m. Saturday.
The victim was taken to Palmetto Health Richland Memorial hospital.
Sheriff’s deputies have not arrested any suspects.
Anyone with information about the crime can call Crimestoppers anonymously at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
