Two children hospitalized after being passengers in vehicle chase that ended in crash

The South Carolina Highway Patrol was involved in a chase Sunday morning that resulted in a single-vehicle crash.
Okeema Williams, 32, refused to stop for a highway patrolman, leading a chase, said Lance Cpl. Matt Southern. Williams, a Hopkins resident, crashed and was charged with speeding, failure to stop for blue lights and driving under suspension.
Two children and an adult were in the vehicle with Williams at the time of the chase and were transported to an area hospital for treatment after the crash, according to Southern, adding the extent of the injuries weren’t known.
Troopers attempted to pull over Williams on I-26 westbound at the 119-mile marker, Southern said. Williams led troopers on a chase, including a point when he turned around, and ended when he crashed his car on I-77 southbound at the 4-mile marker, according to Southern, who didn’t know the speed of the vehicles involved in the chase.
Under state law, the Richland County Sheriff’s Department is investigating the incident because highway patrol officers were involved, although they didn’t crash. Southern said this is typical protocol to ensure a fair investigation.
