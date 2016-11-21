Armed robbery reported at restaurant near USC

Columbia police are investigating a report of an armed robbery Monday morning at a restaurant near the University of South Carolina’s campus.
Police say the robbery occurred at California Dreaming, 401 Main Street, though they did not specify a time or day.
Police reported armed suspects forced an employee to give them money before they left the restaurant.
The victim reportedly did not sustain any injuries from the incident.
Anyone with information about this case can contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.
More information will be posted when it becomes available.
