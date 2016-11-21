Armed robbery reported at restaurant near USC

1:03 Bowl game is 'going to be huge' for Gamecocks Pause

0:58 Unpleasant job keeps South Carolina highways safer

3:05 SC Hispanics react to Trump victory

0:45 Up next for the Gamecocks: the Clemson Tigers

1:04 Ben Lippen celebrates state championship

0:38 Muschamp talks Deshaun Watson, defending Clemson offense

0:16 Confused, angry crowd boos after Kanye West cuts Sacramento show short, lights go up

1:00 3 things we learned from South Carolina vs. Western Carolina

1:14 Kanye West rants during his Sacramento show (Warning: offensive language)