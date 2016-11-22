Columbia police officer charged with sexual assault on child

Columbia Police Department fired one of its officers after he was charged by another agency with sexual assault on a child.
Jamie Lee Rogers Sr., 35, was arrested and charged with first degree sexual assault on a minor victim under 11 years of age by the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department, according to a news release from the Columbia Police Department.
The release stated Chief Skip Holbrook learned of the charge Monday and immediately terminated Rogers.
Rogers had been with the department since March of 2012 and was most recently assigned to the north region and patrolled North Columbia.
“We must be prepared to act swiftly anytime we learn of an officer violating the public’s trust,” Holbrook stated. “Although the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department has and continues to conduct a thorough investigation, it is this agency’s responsibility to hold officers accountable for criminal misconduct and any abuse of authority.”
He was booked into the Lexington County Detention Center.
Comments