Richland Sheriff, Irmo Police seek the public’s help in solving woman’s death

Authorities identified on Tuesday the body of a woman who had been reported missing in September.
Candice Pierce, 51, was found dead on Saturday in the 200 block of Twin Gate Road in Irmo. Her death is being treated as suspicious by the Richland County Coroner’s Office.
Pierce was spotted by a man and his son, who were working to clear off some land on Twin Gate Road, according to the Richland County Sheriff’s Department. She was identified through dental records.
A friend had reported Pierce as missing to the Irmo Police Department on Sept. 20. Police Chief Joe Nates said it was unusual for Pierce to miss medical appointments. Both agencies are investigating Pierce’s death.
Anyone with information about related to Pierce is asked to call 888-CRIME-SC.
Cynthia Roldán: 803-295-0435, @CynthiaRoldan
Comments