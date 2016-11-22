Search launched for missing 14-year-old Richland County girl

The last time anyone saw Tylena Brown was when the 14-year-old got off her school bus on the 1400 block of Longcreek Drive around 4:20 p.m. Monday. The area is just south of I-20 near the Broad River.
Now her family and Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott are appealing to the public for help in finding her.
The African American teenager is described as standing about 5 feet 7 inches tall and weighing 112 pounds. She has brown eyes and black hair. She was last seen wearing blue jeans, pink Converse sneakers, a blue zip-up sweatshirt and carrying a black book bag, the sheriff’s office said in a news release.
Tylena is very close to her family, Lott said, so her disappearance is out of character and of great concern.
Anyone with information about Tylena Brown’s whereabouts is asked to call 9-1-1 immediately, Lott said.
