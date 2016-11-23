Secret Service assists police in bringing child porn charges against Columbia man

With the help of the Secret Service, police brought child pronography charges against a Columbia resident.
Russell Lyle Edge, 30, of Columbia was charged with one count of third degree sexual exploitation of a minor, according to a news release from S.C. Attorney General Alan Wilson’s office.
The Columbia Police Department, which is a member of the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force, arrested Edge Tuesday.
Police, with the assistance of the Secret Services, investigated the case and believe Edge was in possession of child pornography, the release stated.
The felony offense is punishable by up to 10 years of imprisonment.
