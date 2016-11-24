Suspect sought in Gaston Thanksgiving Day killing

Lexington County deputies have issued a warrant on murder charges for Michael Larone Williams, 28, in connection to a deadly Thanksgiving Day shooting in Gaston. Williams is 6-foot-4 and weighs approximately 230 pounds, the sheriff's department said.
Deputies believe the suspect and the victim, who has not been identified, met and an altercation ensued. The sheriff’s department responded to a call on Harmony Church Lane in Gaston about 2 p.m.
“We ask anyone who may see Williams not to approach him, but to immediately call 911,” Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon said. “He is considered armed and dangerous.”
Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of Williams is asked to call Crimestoppers at 888-CRIME-SC. A reward of up to $1,000 is offered to anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.
Comments