Gaston man shot in head on Thanksgiving Day, coroner said

Officials released the identity of a man who was shot and killed Thanksgiving Day in Gaston.
Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher said Kevadric Akeem Pressley, 21, of Gaston was killed on the 100 block of Harmony Church Lane Thursday afternoon.
Pressley sustained a gunshot wound to the head, according to Fisher
Pressley was pronounced dead at the scene.
Lexington County deputies arrested Michael Larone Williams, 28, early Friday morning and charged him with murder.
Colby Gallagher with the Lexington County Sheriff’s Department said Williams led deputies on a short vehicle pursuit.
He crashed his vehicle then fled on foot, Gallagher said.
K9 officers apprehended Williams a short time later, she said.
The Lexington County Sheriff’s Department continues to investigate this incident.
